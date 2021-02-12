Grafton police arrest 37-year-old man for theft, burglary

article

Richard Kastelic, 37, has been charged after he was caught on camera stealing a restaurant's tip jar, Grafton police announced Feb. 10.

Police said the jar was stolen on Jan. 11 and the Grafton resident emerged as a person of interest.

A few days later, on Jan. 15, police received a report of a man rifling through vehicles before fleeing on a bicycle. The witness called the police and followed that suspect, who later abandoned the bicycle and fled on foot. Kastelic was identified by the witness from a photo array.

Police took report of a stolen video camera from a residence on Feb. 1 -- the fourth burglary to the same residence over the course of a month. The homeowner installed cameras, which later captured Kastelic committing the Feb. 1 crime.

A 13-year-old who was home at the time chase Kastelic out of the residence. He was located at his own home shortly after and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the Ozaukee County Jail and charged with burglary, theft of moveable property and possession of stolen property.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 17.

