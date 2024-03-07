Students threatened, former Grafton teacher sentenced to probation

article

A former teacher at Grafton's John Long Middle School will serve two years' probation after prosecutors said he threatened his students in class in 2023.

Court records show 47-year-old David Schroeder pleaded guilty on March 4 to three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. He was initially charged with making terrorist threats, to which he pleaded not guilty last year.

Police responded to the school on May 12, 2023, after a parent reported her son told her that his teacher made threats about guns and harming students, a criminal complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As police got to the school, they saw a parent speeding into the school lot, frantic to pick up their child, concerned for their safety. The complaint described the situation inside the school as "chaotic" with calls coming in from parents of "scared" students.

The principal told police the teacher, Schroeder, reported finding a notebook in the classroom with a swastika on it. Two days later, on May 12, he said he found two students with a drawing with swastikas on it. According to prosecutors, after finding the drawing, a student said Schroeder – who is Jewish – confronted the class, telling the students it was not appropriate and, "I wish pain on all of you and your families."

John Long Middle School

Prosecutors said the student said Schroeder threatened to have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat and that "all Jews have guns," adding that he had 17 in his basement and he would "(expletive) them up." Other students said he threatened to "go scorched Earth" on them, the complaint said. Multiple students said he was screaming and yelling.

The principal said Schroeder admitted to becoming "enraged" and threatening to "come after" the students and "scorch their Earth," also admitting that he threatened to have his daughter come to their homes with a baseball bat, per the complaint. Prosecutors said he acknowledged he owns guns.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Schroeder was escorted from school, but the complaint said many parents chose to pick up their students – fearing for their safety. There were also extra police patrols for an event that night.

According to the complaint, Schroeder was already under investigation, the principal said, for "other concerning or inappropriate behavior towards students," telling investigators it had been determined his contract would not be renewed next year.