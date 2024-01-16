Grafton restaurant treats first responders amid winter storm

Like any spot with a fish fry in Wisconsin, Mike Gannon said Friday nights are best for business at Juice's Ghost Town.

But every now and then, compassion fills the void that profits cannot.

If you take a step inside Juice’s Ghost Town in Grafton, you’ll see the only thing cold here is behind the bar.

Owner Mike Gannon

"Supper club/dive bar, that’s kind of what we are," said owner Mike Gannon.

Gannon prides himself on that atmosphere. Every customer is like family.

"It's very cliche, but it's a 'Cheers’-y bar," he said. "Customers are awesome."

This is why on Friday, Jan. 12, right in the heart of a snowstorm, Gannon aimed to feed any police officer, firefighter or plow driver in need of a warm meal.

"We had everything thawed out already for the night," Gannon said. "Then the snowstorm hit, so that's kinda why I decided to give some away."

He offered the signature fish fry while they were forced to work outside, protecting the community.

"We were nice and warm in the restaurant, and people are warm at home, but they're out there busting their butts so people can get around, get to the store and get to the hospitals," he said. "So, they deserve some help once in a while."

Just down the road, Grafton police officer Patrick Brock said the gesture was so much more than a meal.

"It was all hands on deck on Friday," Brock said. "It just brings a smile to your face to let you know that somebody's thinking about the people that are out there working."

Gannon said he’s just happy to extend his family atmosphere beyond the bar.

"They keep the city going," he said. "They keep the county going."

In all, Gannon fed around 22 first responders. He said some customers also came in just to pay for some of their meals.