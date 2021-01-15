Grafton rescue 2 women, dog from muddy bluff in Lions Den Park

Firefighters rescued two women and a dog who were stuck in the muddy bluff at Lions Den Park in the Town of Grafton on Friday morning, Jan. 15.

First responders were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Once on scene, Ozaukee County deputies located the women and dog over the edge of the bluff. They were down about 40 feet -- stuck in the muddy bluff.

Grafton Fire called for extra resources from the Saukville Fire Department, Port Washington Fire/Rescue, and Mequon Fire Department.

Both women and the dog were safely brought back up with no injuries.

