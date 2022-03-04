Grafton police chase, Two Rivers man arrested: video

Grafton police arrested a Two Rivers man after a pursuit and crash on Wednesday night, March 2.

Police were called to the area of 11th and Bridge around 7 p.m. after people reported a vehicle horn honking, people yelling and someone calling for help.

Officers found a vehicle running with the lights turned off. The vehicle then took off – almost hitting a squad car – and the pursuit began.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During the chase, which stretched nearly four miles, police said the suspect crashed into an occupied vehicle near 5th Avenue and State Highway 60. The suspect later drove onto the sidewalk in the Paramount Plaza – roughly a block from where the pursuit began – abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

Police deployed a Taser twice and arrested the man. Investigation found he had recently used heroin. After being evaluated at the hospital, the suspect was taken to the Ozaukee County Jail.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.