Grafton man accused of 'upskirting' at Saukville Walmart

A 22-year-old Grafton man is accused of upskirting a woman at the Saukville Walmart. The accused is Justin Aman – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Invasion of privacy

Capture an intimate representation without consent

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, Saukville police were dispatched to the Walmart on E. Green Bay Avenue on Friday evening, June 2 for "a report that an employee had taken a photograph of a female customer underneath her dress," the complaint says. The victim indicated she had been shopping in the beauty aisle. The complaint says at one point, "she turned around and saw that the employee's hand was extended underneath her dress, with a cellphone in his hand." The woman confronted the employee, took his cellphone, and called police, the complaint says.

Police spoke with the defendant. He indicated "he was using his personal cellphone to scan items while stocking shelves at the time he observed the victim in the sale aisle. He admitted to walking behind the victim and switching his phone from the Walmart application to the camera application," the complaint says. Aman told police he was "unsure if he had actually captured a photograph." An officer reviewed images on the phone and saw "the two most recent images captured on the phone were 'upskirt' photos of a female. The dress observed on the female matched the dress the victim was wearing," the complaint says.

The officer reviewed more images on Aman's phone that appeared to have been taken in Walmart of other female customers and employees," the complaint says.

Aman made his initial appearance in Ozaukee County court on Monday, June 5. Cash bond was set at $750 -- and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the Saukville Walmart.

