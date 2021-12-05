Grafton I-43 rollover crash, minor injuries

article

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a rollover crash on I-43 northbound in Grafton Sunday, Dec. 5.

Fire officials said two people were trapped in the vehicle after the crash, but only one had to be taken to the hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The crash happened on I-43 northbound south of Arrowhead Road around noon.

Credit: Grafton Fire Department

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but it was snowing and roads were slick at the time.