Grafton Home Depot theft; police looking for 'habitual offender'

Grafton police are looking for a person who stole thousands of dollars worth of power tools on Monday, July 17.

Police said the person, a habitual offender, stole the tools and left in a getaway car. An officer in an unmarked squad found the getaway car on an interstate and waited for a marked unit to attempt a stop. The vehicle stopped briefly on an interstate in Milwaukee, then continued on to city streets, and the pursuit was terminated.