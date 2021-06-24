Grafton gets Farm & Fleet location in fall 2022

article

Blain's Farm and & Fleet is adding a new Wisconsin location to its portfolio, and this time it's in Grafton.

The retailer announced on Thursday, June 24 its 45th location will be at the former Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Avenue in Grafton. According to a news release, the project is set to be finished in fall 2022.

The Grafton location will be 94,500 square feet and will feature an automotive service center, full drive-thru area, small engine repair center, and more.

The new store will bring about 100 new jobs to the community – including a mix of full-time and part-time positions, including store managers, cashiers, department product experts, small engine repair, and auto service technicians and managers. The company is planning to conduct hiring fairs in summer and early fall 2022.

In the same news release, Blain's Farm and & Fleet also announced it is opening a store in Rhinelander – also in fall 2022.