Grafton Christmas parade canceled; tentatively rescheduled

Grafton Christmas Parade canceled

What we know:

A news release from the Grafton Police Department indicates the weather may require "redirecting essential resources, including snow removal crews, public works operations, and emergency responders, to maintain safe roadways and respond to weather-related emergencies."

A social post says the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce is working diligently to reschedule the parade. It has tentatively been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. in downtown Grafton.

Grafton officials are asking all parade participants to confirm their availability for the new date by reaching out to the Chamber at chamber@grafton-wi.org.

The social post goes on to say "Breakfast with Santa will go on as planned, bringing joy to families and children as we celebrate the season together."