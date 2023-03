Grafton firefighters worked to put out a barn fire near Port Washington and Lakefield in Grafton on Saturday night, March 25.

Grafton Fire Department was called to the barn fire around 6 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Courtesy- Grafton Fire Department

Fire officials said the fire destroyed a livestock barn and killed small animals. No residents or Firefighters were injured in this incident.