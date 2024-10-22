Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Tim Walz in Racine; holds rally after Madison stop with former President Obama

Published  October 22, 2024 7:40pm CDT
Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz holds a campaign rally in Racine on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The rally is being held just hours after he spoke in Madison with former President Barack Obama. Obama and Walz, the governor of neighboring Minnesota, scheduled an early voting rally in the Democratic stronghold of Madison.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in the Republican stronghold of Waukesha County on Monday night.

