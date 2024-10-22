Gov. Tim Walz in Racine; holds rally after Madison stop with former President Obama

The Brief Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz holds a campaign rally in Racine on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The rally is being held just hours after he spoke in Madison with former President Barack Obama.



The rally is being held just hours after he spoke in Madison with former President Barack Obama. Obama and Walz, the governor of neighboring Minnesota, scheduled an early voting rally in the Democratic stronghold of Madison.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in the Republican stronghold of Waukesha County on Monday night.

