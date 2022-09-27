Gov. Evers visits UW-Milwaukee; roundtable talks with students

Gov. Tony Evers is holding roundtable discussions on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and visiting with students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). This is part of a tour to meet with students at UW campuses across the state.

While at UWM, the governor will tour Bolton Hall to visit multicultural resource centers and other student organizations, including the Office of Undergraduate Research, the Student Success Center, and the Roberto Hernández Center. Evers will also visit the Student Union.

Gov. Tony Evers visits UW-Milwaukee

On Tuesday afternoon, the governor will visit UW-Eau Claire.

