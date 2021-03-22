Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Evers tours COVID-19 vaccine site at UW-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, March 22 toured the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the UW-Milwaukee campus.

Also in attendance were UW System interim President Tommy Thompson, UW-Milwaukee Provost Johannes Britz, and Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nkem Iroegbu.

It's first-come, first-served at the UWM Student Union. There will be 1,400 doses available this week.

For information, call Health Connections at 414-999-1099. Additional COVID-19 information is available at county.milwaukee.gov/EN/COVID-19.

