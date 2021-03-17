Gov. Evers tours COVID-19 vaccination site at Lambeau Field

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, March 17 toured the new COVID-19 community vaccination site at Lambeau Field.

The Lambeau Field Atrium will host a community COVID-19 vaccination site that will be open to eligible community members beginning Wednesday, March 17.

Vaccine prioritization is occurring in accordance with the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm for the most up-to-date information on currently eligible groups.

The Lambeau Field vaccination clinic initially will operate in the Atrium and may expand to other areas of the stadium as supply and weather allow, said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske.

According to a press release, with adequate supply, the site will have the capacity to vaccinate 6,000 individuals per week initially and quickly ramp up to 10,000 individuals weekly.

Individuals will not need to be Bellin Health patients to be vaccinated at Lambeau Field, but appointments will be required. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time. Eligible individuals may call 920-445-7313 to add their names to an appointment waitlist.

Please note: Only individuals who qualify for the current phase of vaccination will be able to schedule vaccines. The Lambeau Field site will replace Bellin’s current Green Bay vaccination site on the Bellin Health Ashwaubenon clinic campus.