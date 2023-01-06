Gov. Evers to ban TikTok from state devices

article

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers intends to issue an executive order banning TikTok from state devices, likely next week, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office confirmed Friday.

In December, Evers said his office was in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to make sure the app doesn't pose a security risk.

Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on Evers in December to ban the app, citing their concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on users and spread propaganda.

"We do have national security concerns, at least from the FBI’s end, about TikTok," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. "They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations, if they so chose, or to control software on millions of devices, which gives the opportunity to potentially technically compromise personal devices."

At least 14 governors in other states have ordered state employees not to use TikTok on government devices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.