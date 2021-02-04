Gov. Evers issues new statewide mask order after GOP repeal

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a new statewide mask order on Thursday, an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate saying he didn't have authority to make such a decree.

The Democratic governor said in a video message that his priority is keeping people safe and that wearing a mask is the most basic way to do that.

"If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we’re going to see more preventable deaths, and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track," Evers said.

The Assembly vote to repeal the mask order came a week after the Senate voted to kill the mandate. Republicans, who control both chambers, argued that Evers exceeded his authority by repeatedly extending the mask mandate without legislative approval. The repeal hadn't even taken effect before Evers issued a new one.

Advertisement

Republican leaders did not immediately return messages for comment on Evers' new order.

Dr. Bud Chumbley, head of the Wisconsin Medical Society, blasted the Assembly's vote to repeal, saying it "sends the wrong message at the wrong time."

"Instead, we need all of our policy leaders to unify behind the same message: wear a mask to protect yourself and others, prevent additional deaths and restore our economy," he said in a statement.

The Medical Society was one of nearly 60 organizations representing businesses, health care workers, hospitals, firefighters, pharmacists, churches, schools and more that opposed the repeal.

The Assembly voted 52-42 to repeal the mandate, with seven Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition.

The Supreme Court could end the legislative back and forth with a ruling in a pending case that says Evers must secure lawmakers’ approval every 60 days. The court could also say he doesn’t need approval, thus forcing the Legislature to repeal every order Evers issues with which republicans disagree.

Health experts say masks may be the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has killed nearly 6,000 Wisconsinites, and that a repeal risks creating confusion and sending the wrong message about the importance of masks.

"We should be wearing masks," said Democratic state Rep. Robyn Vining. "Masks save lives."

Republicans say the issue isn’t about masks, but whether Evers can legally issue multiple emergency health orders during the pandemic. The Legislature argues he can’t, and must secure their approval every 60 days. Evers contends the changing nature of the pandemic allowed him to issue multiple orders and mask mandates.

"I know you want to make it about masks. It’s not," said Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke. "It’s about the rule of law."

The coronavirus has ebbed in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the U.S., but health experts have warned of a continuing danger, including the emergence of new and more contagious variants. All of Wisconsin’s neighboring states have some form of mask mandate, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

The repeal is the latest defeat for Evers, who has struggled to combat the pandemic. Republican lawmakers last year persuaded the state Supreme Court to scrap his stay-at-home order and a state appeals court halted limits he had placed on indoor gatherings.

Prior to Thursday’s vote, Assembly Republicans sent Evers a letter saying they would support a more limited mask mandate that applies to places "susceptible to transmission of the virus." Republicans said that includes health care facilities, nursing homes, mass transit, state government buildings, assisted living facilities, public schools, universities and prisons.

Republicans called on Evers to submit a rule proposal to enact such a mandate, promising such a request would be "reviewed fairly and judiciously."

The Assembly also passed a bill that contains a provision designed to ensure the state doesn’t lose about $50 million a month that pays for food stamp benefits for roughly 243,000 low-income people in the state. Federal law requires there to be an emergency health order in place to receive the money. The Senate planned to meet Friday to approve the bill, sending it to Evers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Evers has not said whether he will sign the bill. It would also prohibit the closure of churches during the pandemic and bar employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated for the disease. It also gives the Legislature control of how federal money for fighting the virus is spent.

Evers had supported a previous, more limited version of the bill.

Complete text of Gov. Evers' video statement

You know, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve promised you three things:

The first, that I would never play politics with your health.

The second, that I would trust and follow science and public health experts to guide our decision-making.

And finally, that I would never stop doing everything in my power to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe.

Well, every step of the way, our statewide strategies to contain this virus and prevent the spread have been met with lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction.

Unfortunately, that happened again today when Republicans in the Legislature came in to vote down our state’s public health emergency and end requiring face coverings in public places.

And, in so doing, they also put at risk nearly $50 million a month in federal funds that will go toward helping hundreds of thousands of our most vulnerable Wisconsinites have access to food assistance during this pandemic. Folks, that is wrong.

Here’s the truth: we know that wearing face coverings can save lives and prevent death; we know it’s supported by science and the CDC; and we know it’s supported by more than 40 statewide organizations and the 72% of Wisconsinites who agree face coverings should be worn in public places.

And most importantly, we know that as we work to get shots in arms as quickly as we have vaccines available, no amount of vaccine in the world could bring back the lives we stand to lose if we have no statewide mitigation strategy in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

So, here’s the bottom line: I haven’t broken those promises I made to you during this pandemic, and I won’t start today.

That’s why today we will be issuing a new public health emergency and order requiring face coverings in public places.

Our fight against this virus isn’t over--it’s not going away, especially as we see mutations of this virus in our state and others.

Wearing a mask is the most basic thing we can do to keep each other safe. If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we're going to see more preventable deaths, and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track.

We’re going to keep putting people first, we’re going to keep listening to the science, and we’re going to keep working to save lives so we can get through this pandemic together.

Thank you.