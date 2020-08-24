Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Marine

article

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, August 25 in honor of United States Marine Corps. service member and Oak Creek native, Private First Class Eric Bath, the office announced Monday.

“Pfc. Bath was motivated to serve his country, finding his passion and desire to serve from a young age and working diligently to do so,” said Gov. Evers. “Pfc. Bath was a cherished son, brother, grandson, and member of his church community and had a deep love for his friends, family, and country. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we join his loved ones and community in mourning this profound loss and honor his memory, his ambition, his bravery, and his service.”

19-year-old Pfc. Bath passed away on July 30 when an amphibious assault vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor sank off the coast of Southern California during a training exercise.

He joined the United States Marine Corps. on July 29, 2019 and earned the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal while serving.

Pfc. Bath will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 25 in Union Grove, Wisconsin.