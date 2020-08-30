Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Dane County deputy who died due to COVID-19

Governor Tony Evers on Sunday, Aug. 30 ordered flags be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 31 in honor of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell of the Dane County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Treadwell passed away on Aug. 22 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #87 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday in Deputy Treadwell's honor.

“This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state," said Governor Evers in a news release. "This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic. Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell's family, friends, and community.”

Sheriff David Mahoney said in a statement Treadwell was believed to be Wisconsin’s first law enforcement officer to die from the virus after contracting it while on duty.

Treadwell had been with the department since 1995 and worked as a recruiter and instructor.

He leaves behind a wife and three adult children.