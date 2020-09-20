Gov. Evers orders flags at half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of her internment, a release said.

“Justice Ginsburg was a stalwart public servant who spent her life working to hold our country accountable for our promises of equity, equality, truth, and justice. What a devastating loss,” said Gov. Evers.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

People across the U.S. mourn the loss of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday, Sept. 18 at age 87.

Ginsburg fought for equality and paved the way for female judges -- including two who now serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.