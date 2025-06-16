Gov. Evers declares June 16 Kwik Trip Day in Wisconsin

article

The Brief On Monday, June 16, 2025, Gov. Tony Evers declared the day Kwik Trip Day. The very first Kwik Trip opened on June 16, 1965, in Eau Claire. The company says it employs 38,000 workers who serve nearly 12 million guests per week across nearly 900 locations.



What they're saying:

"We are truly honored to have Kwik Trip Day officially recognized by Governor Evers," said Scott Zietlow, CEO and President of Kwik Trip. "This proclamation is a reflection of the incredible work our coworkers do every day to serve our guests and communities. "We’re proud to call Wisconsin home, and even prouder to be part of so many lives across this great state."

The backstory:

Kwik Trip is a family-owned business and considered one of the nation's largest privately-owned convenience store retail chains.

The company is headquartered in La Crosse, with a new distribution center to open in DeForest later in 2025. Forbes has nationally recognized Kwik Trip as one of the Top #100 best large employers.

It employs more than 38,000 workers who serve nearly 12 million guests per week across nearly 900 locations throughout Wisconsin and neighboring states.

Kwik Trip sources most of its products, operating its own bakery, dairy, kitchens, food-safety lab, distribution center, LP plant, blow mold facility, transportation company, health clinic, and more. One of Kwik Trips' notable and more famous products is their delicious Glazers Donuts, which were introduced in 2003.

Big picture view:

Kwik Trip is focused on serving the community through various sponsorships, programs, and donations, including support for local food banks, domestic violence shelters and outreach centers, local fire, EMS, and police departments.

Kwik Trip has helped raise over $50 million for nonprofit organizations through their fundraising card program and has partnered with the state's work to build a cleaner, more sustainable future by expanding access to electric vehicle charging stations for travelers.