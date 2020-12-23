Gov. Evers awards $3.8M to Wisconsin specialized transit

article

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23 that 57 public and non-profit transit agencies will receive $3,799,860 in federal and state funds.

The agencies that will receive funds provide specialized transit to seniors and individuals with disabilities. The funds will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

"Mobility is a basic need that helps people stay connected with their communities," Gov. Evers said in a news release. "This funding invests in stronger, more inclusive communities across Wisconsin, particularly in many rural areas."

The approved projects for 2021 include funding for 14 mobility management projects to help coordinate transportation services, increase transportation capacity, and connect individuals with transportation services in their geographic service area.

An additional 20 Operating Assistance grants will be funded to help organizations defray day-to-day costs of operating these programs. Many of the grant recipients serve smaller communities in rural areas.

The federal and state program, initiated in the mid-1970s, has helped fund the purchase of more than 2,200 vehicles in Wisconsin to provide transportation services to seniors and individuals with disabilities.

See the complete list of Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program Grants for 2020 and other program details on the WisDOT Specialized Transportation webpage.