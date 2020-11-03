GOP 'very confident' in president's bid to take Wisconsin

article

The Republican Party of Wisconsin and the Trump campaign said they feel their work to criss-cross the state with rallies and events will be all the difference in securing Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.

President Donald Trump himself has campaigned in the Badger State five times over the weeks leading up to Election Day, including Monday in Kenosha.

Wisconsin provided a pivotal but narrow victory for the president in 2016. On election night, supporters gather for a watch party at the Ingleside Hotel ballroom in Pewaukee, hoping Wisconsin remains red this time around.

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt said the campaign has made more than 13 million voter contacts in Wisconsin. Together with the president's rallies, officials say that's evidence to show Republicans are more committed to Wisconsin.

Among an aggressive ground game, President Trump's focus on law and order, the economy and more, campaign officials told FOX6 News that they like their chances.

"We feel very confident about where we stand," said Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary. "Our record stands for itself. We've had a bunch of really good positive rallies there in the state of Wisconsin.

"Ultimately, I think it'll be the dairy farmers, the manufacturers who come and vote for this president resoundingly, and I do believe that he will prevail."

