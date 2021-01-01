Expand / Collapse search

Google Doodle acknowledges 'cuckoo' year

By Julia Musto
Published 
News
FOX Business

NEW YORK - At the conclusion of a year unlike any in recent memory, it seems only fitting that Google's Google Doodle is ringing in 2021 with an animated cuckoo clock.

Under normal circumstances, the search-engine giant signals the conclusion of a year with a friendly animal.

For most of its users, however, such a motif would hardly do justice to the past 12 months, which included a global pandemic, the impeachment of a U.S. president, worldwide economic upheaval and a stock-market swoon and the decision by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to step down as "senior royals."

In a Thursday tweet posted to the Google Doodles' Twitter account, workers posted a celebratory message.

"It's been a cuckoo year, but 2020's clock is ticking," the wrote. "The countdown begins now, & when the clock strikes midnight, a new year will spread its wings."

A red bird emoji posted at the end of the tweet hints at what happens once the cuckoo clock's hands strike midnight.

This is not the first time Google has chosen a bird. Penguins, a toucan, and a parrot were the stars of 2017. Last year's Google Doodle featured Froggy the weather frog.

Once users click on the clock, they are directed to the "New Year's Eve" search page and showered with virtual confetti. For another blast, partiers can click the animated confetti cone on the top right side of the screen.

In addition to celebrating holidays and anniversaries, Google Doodles are designed to honor famous artists, pioneers, and scientists.

The Google Doodle website explains that founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin had been playing with Google's logo in 1998. In 2000, they asked the current webmaster Dennis Hwang to produce a doodle for Bastille Day.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The doodle was well-received, and Hwang was appointed Google's chief doodler.

Since then, Hwang's team has created more than 4,000 doodles for homepages around the world.

Milwaukee business adapts to pandemic-altered New Year’s Eve

As many plan to celebrate at home, the Milwaukee restaurant industry looks to adapt for the holiday -- an already challenging year coming to a close.

Aurora Health Care welcomes the 1st babies of 2021
slideshow

Aurora Health Care welcomes the 1st babies of 2021

On this first day of 2021, we are celebrating the first babies born in the New year at Aurora Health Care.

HHS tells FDA to cancel surprise fees on distilleries who made hand sanitizer
slideshow

HHS tells FDA to cancel surprise fees on distilleries who made hand sanitizer

Distilleries that made hand sanitizer amid a shortage earlier this year were shocked to learn that the FDA was slapping them with a $14,060 fee.