Google Arts & Culture celebrates Milwaukee for 1st time on its global platform

Google announced Thursday, July 30 its partnership with 16 world-class Milwaukee institutions to bring the city’s culture, people and stories, past and present, online on its Google Arts & Culture platform and App at g.co/Milwaukee.

With summer festivals and vacations on pause, people can discover public art with Sculpture Milwaukee, student performances from the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, fine art tours from the Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University, production shots from the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, murals from Imagine MKE—in one digital location.

“We are excited to bring Milwaukee’s culture and thriving art scene on Google Arts & Culture for anyone, anywhere to enjoy online” said Google Arts & Culture US Lead Simon Delacroix, “From its murals and manufacturing to its breweries and fine art museums, Milwaukee's vibrant cultural scene deserves to be shared with a global audience. Thanks to our 16 local partners, we’re proud to transport everyone to a virtual celebration of this great American city.”

“For too long, Milwaukee’s world-class arts and culture has been among our best kept secrets. I’m thrilled that the Google Arts & Culture platform brings Milwaukee’s talented creative sector to the entire world,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

According to a press release, Milwaukee is the first city in the Great Lakes region and second in the country to be featured as part of Google’s global initiative to capture and share the unique culture of cities. Along with Kansas City, Milwaukee joins European cultural hotspots Milan and Naples, Italy, Lyon, France, and Hamburg, Germany.