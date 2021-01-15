Good for breakfast, lunch or dinner: See how to make Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

The best part of cooking a big meal is the leftovers -- especially when they're good for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy recipe.

Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder

COOKING:

Combine all ingredients in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Cook's Tip: For a more mild flavor, use less chipotle chile powder.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.