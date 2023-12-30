Good food, fine art at Mercantile Plaza in Port Washington

Daily Baking Company in Port Washington
The Daily Baking Company in Port Washington is a European-style bakery where everything is made in-house. They're now collaborating with Mercantile Plaza to offer many grab-and-go options during the week. Samantha Ranz and Katie Oreskovic joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to share more and even show us how they make some of their sweet treats.
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Mercantile Plaza has a variety of curated offerings in historic downtown Port Washington, including good food and fine art.
One such place is the Daily Baking Company, which is collaborating with Mercantile Plaza to offer To-Go options.
FOX6 stopped by the plaza to check out everything it has to offer.
Fine art on display at Mercantile Plaza
Julie Christiansen talks about the many one-of-a-kind gifts, including a micro-florist, at the Mercantile Plaza in downtown Port Washington. She also talks about the fine art on display by dozens of artists.
Gathering space at Mercantile Gallery
Mary Ackerman and Barb Joose talk about the gallery centered around the gathering space at Mercantile Plaza in downtown Port Washington.
Mercantile Plaza in downtown Port Washington
Kristina Tadeo talks about the new Grab-and-Go option at Mercantile Plaza and everything else you can see and do at the plaza and downtown Port Washington.
