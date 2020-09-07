Golfers raise money for military families this Labor Day

It was a beautiful day to hit the golf course. And for many golfers across the country-- Labor Day Weekend is a chance to give back.

Jon Grob isn't expecting to win this round of golf.

"Oh, I'm definitely in last, but I'm bringing up the rear, so that's important," Navy Veteran Grob said.

Patriot Golf Day at The Legend at Merrill Hills

But winning isn't why Grob showed up to the course today.

As a Navy Veteran, he's here to celebrate Patriot Golf Gay.

"It's an opportunity, for one. You know Labor Day is to celebrate the working person right? Military working families are very significant towards our country. Even when the military member does time overseas or goes into a role somewhere, the family still is at home working, supporting that service member," Grob said.

Patriot Golf Day has become a tradition at golf courses across the country.

It turns Labor Day Weekend into a chance to raise money for veterans' organizations.

Here at The Legend at Merrill Hills, they are raising money for folds of honor and the Fisher House.

"With everything going on, with the pandemic, riots, with the election coming up — it's nice to pay attention to our militaries and their families and all the sacrifice," said Dave Bobber, director of Legend Clubs.

It's a purpose that is more important than a good score.

"It's a lot of fun, and even if I play bad, it's better to be out here having a great time," Grob said.