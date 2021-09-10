Gold Over America Tour at Fiserv Forum

Gymnastics with big pop concert energy – that's what's in store at Fiserv Forum next month when the "Gold Over America Tour" rolls into town with some of the best gymnasts around. Including members of Team USA. Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles joins FOX6 with more details.

About Gold Over America Tour (website)

Straight from the world stage, the best gymnasts in the U.S. featuring the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles, will headline the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour coming to Fiserv Forum on October 16. Biles, who medaled with silver for team competition and bronze for the balance beam, will be joined by her teammates Jade Carey who won gold in floor exercise, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum who won silver for team competition and MyKayla Skinner who won silver in vault.

MagicSpace Entertainment and AEG Presents/Concerts West today announced tickets will go on-sale Friday, June 11 for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, arriving at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The tour is a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that will be headlined by the most decorated gymnast of all-time, Simone Biles. Athleta, a leading women’s performance lifestyle brand, has joined as the title sponsor of the show, which will feature an all-star team of female gymnastic champions spreading messages of empowerment and togetherness to inspire the next generation of athletes.