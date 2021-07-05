Expand / Collapse search

GoFundMe raises over $72k for Chicago student killed by stray bullet while sitting on CTA train

By Kennedy Hayes
Illinois
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old University of Chicago student shot while sitting on a Green Line train has died after days in the hospital.

Max Solomon Lewis, of Denver, was shot July 1 in the neck as the train passed through Washington Park.

The bullet entered through a window on the train when it struck Lewis, Chicago police said. Lewis died Sunday from his injuries.

A GoFundMe in Lewis's name has raised over $72,000.

Lewis was a third-year student double majoring in economics and computer science. Friends remembered him as an outgoing and welcoming presence.

The University of Chicago issued a statement, saying in part: "The University of Chicago community is devastated by the loss of Max... Our deepest sympathies are with Max’s family, friends, and all who knew him. He was a talented student and beloved individual who will be greatly missed."

Police say he was not the intended target.

No one has been arrested.