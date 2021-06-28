Goats eat buckthorn, help environment

If you’ve taken a recent stroll in Rotary Park, you may have seen some goats in Pukaite Woods.

Don’t worry, they’re there for a good reason.

This herd is strengthening the environment for the second year in a row.

Connie Pukaite grew up on a farm and is an active member of the Mequon-Thiensville Sunrise Rotary Club.

"For me and my fellow Rotarians, they love seeing people come to watch the goats," she said.

While the goats think they’re just getting a big snack, they’re actually saving the club a lot of manual labor.

"There are parts of the woods that are heavily infected with buckthorn. While we can remove it ourselves, we don’t have as much success as a herd of goats," said Pukaite.

Connie Pukaite

The goats clear non-native plants like buckthorn and brush—allowing native plants to grow. Clearing areas in just a few days.

"They defoliate the plants a couple times in a season and then the next spring the plants have a tough time pushing out new leaves," Pukaite said. "It's working. They’re killing the plants."

With how quick these guys can eat, they won't be here for long.

"If people want to come to see them, they need to come now!" she said.

The goats should be moving about the woods for the next week if you want to sneak a peek.

if you’d like to volunteer with the goats when they head back to Pukaite Woods in the fall, CLICK HERE.