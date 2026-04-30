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The Brief An Illinois man is accused of leading Glendale police on a high-speed chase. Police were first called for a street takeover at Port Washington and Silver Spring. The 20-year-old is due in court on Thursday, April 30.



An Illinois man is accused of leading Glendale police on a high-speed chase after a weekend street takeover.

In court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 20-year-old Allen Mendoza of Carpentersville, Illinois, with fleeing police and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He's due in court on Thursday, April 30.

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Street takeover

The backstory:

Glendale police were called to the intersection of Port Washington and Silver Spring, where there were reports of a street takeover just after midnight on April 26.

An officer went to the intersection and saw several cars and fresh tire marks, which were indicative of cars drifting in circles. A criminal complaint said a bronze Acura, which had license plates that expired in 1999, caught the officer's attention.

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Police chase

Dig deeper:

Police said the Acura made a U-turn at the intersection and had to brake to avoid hitting the officer's squad. The officer followed the car, which began to speed, and then turned on his lights and sirens. While the driver began to brake, the complaint said car then sped off.

The high-speed chase covered more than two miles. Court filings said the fleeing Acura hit speeds over 100 mph before braking down to 20 mph. The pursuit ultimately ended with a PIT maneuver on a median, and police arrested Mendoza and a passenger.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said, while in custody, Mendoza told police he came from Illinois to watch the street takeover. He said he was trying to get to a gas station, but the takeover was "pinning everyone in." He also said his car had fraudulent license plates so he could avoid paying tolls, and his driver's license was suspended because he "received too many tickets."