The Brief An Illinois man is accused of leading Glendale police on a high-speed chase. Police were first called for a street takeover at Port Washington and Silver Spring. The 20-year-old made his initial court appearance, and his bond was set at $5,000.



New video shows the Glendale police response to a street takeover and a high-speed chase that landed an Illinois man in custody and, later, court.

In court:

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 20-year-old Allen Mendoza of Carpentersville, Illinois, with fleeing police and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

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Mendoza made his initial court appearance on Friday, and his bond was set at $5,000. If he posts bond and is released from custody, he is prohibited from driving. He's due back in court next week.

Allen Mendoza

The backstory:

Glendale police showed up to the intersection of Port Washington and Silver Spring just after midnight on April 26. As they arrived, people started to run back to stopped cars and drive off.

As officers cleared the intersection and surrounding parking lots, court filings said one car – and Acura with license plates that expired in 1999 – pulled a U-turn at a red light and started speeding up Port Washington Road.

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"When I look at the criminal complaint, the probable cause section indicates, in part, an officer pursued the fleeing Acura for approximately 2.6 miles as the driver reached speeds over 100 mph," said Cedric Cornwall, Milwaukee County Circuit Court commissioner.

Cops threw out stop sticks, but the car kept going the wrong way on Silver Spring until a squad used a PIT maneuver to spin it out. The driver, Mendoza, was arrested. A criminal complaint said he admitted to coming to the Milwaukee area to "watch the street takeover."

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"He's up here with his brother, and that is just incredibly dangerous conduct," said Karine O'Byrne, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

The complaint said Mendoza also said his car had fraudulent license plates so he could avoid paying tolls, and his driver's license was suspended because he "received too many tickets."

"Before he was arrested, he was working at Walmart. He lost that job because he's been in custody for far too long," said Arial Rosenberg, Mendoza's defense attorney. She added that Mendoza has no criminal record and lives with his grandparents.

MPD arrest

Dig deeper:

Milwaukee police said they arrested a man who they call a "main" suspect involved in street takeovers over the weekend in the city. Charges for that man have not yet been referred to the district attorney's office for review.