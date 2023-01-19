Glendale stolen vehicle chase, driver, 3 teens arrested

article

Four people were arrested after Glendale police chased a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19.

Glendale police said around 2 p.m., officers tried stopping the Ford Fusion stolen out of Milwaukee near 13th and Silver Spring. The driver sped off, and police deployed stop sticks.

The four people inside the Fusion ditched the vehicle near 43rd and Clinton and ran off. All four males from Milwaukee, ages 20, 17 and 16, were arrested.

Police referred charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent against the 20-year-old driver. The passengers were arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent/passenger.