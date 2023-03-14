Glendale Qdoba attempted robbery leads to standoff; 2 in custody

Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, March 14 following an attempted armed robbery at the Qdoba at Bayshore Town Center – on Silver Spring Drive near Port Washington Road in Glendale.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:45 p.m. All employees were able to escape and flee the building. While on scene, officers were told by employees that the two suspects were still inside the restaurant.

Qdoba attempted armed robber, Bayshore

The suspects tried to exit the restaurant, however, officers had already taken up positions at both the front and rear doors.

When officers tactically entered the restaurant to arrest the suspects, they found they had climbed up into the ceiling above the kitchen and were refusing to come down. A standoff ensued.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. the suspects were seen breaking through the drywall into the adjacent vacant unit. Officers entered that unit and took both individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, into custody.

Charges of robbery, false imprisonment and resisting arrest will be sought.