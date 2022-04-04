Glendale police pursuit: Plymouth man arrested, jumped into river
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 43-year-old Plymouth man is in police custody after leading Glendale police on a pursuit early Monday, April 4.
Officials say around 2:20 a.m., a vehicle thought to be involved in several burglaries entered Glendale. The vehicle was not stolen.
A Glendale officer successfully deployed stop sticks on I-43 – and the suspect vehicle exited I-43 and traveled westbound on W. Silver Spring Drive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
When a Glendale squad attempted a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver, the suspect stopped on Silver Spring and fled on foot into the Milwaukee River. The suspect exited the river on his own a short time later, was taken into custody, and has been medically cleared at a hospital.
Advertisement