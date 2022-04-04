Glendale police pursuit: Plymouth man arrested, jumped into river

article

A 43-year-old Plymouth man is in police custody after leading Glendale police on a pursuit early Monday, April 4.

Officials say around 2:20 a.m., a vehicle thought to be involved in several burglaries entered Glendale. The vehicle was not stolen.

A Glendale officer successfully deployed stop sticks on I-43 – and the suspect vehicle exited I-43 and traveled westbound on W. Silver Spring Drive.

When a Glendale squad attempted a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver, the suspect stopped on Silver Spring and fled on foot into the Milwaukee River. The suspect exited the river on his own a short time later, was taken into custody, and has been medically cleared at a hospital.