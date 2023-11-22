Expand / Collapse search

Glendale police chase stolen car, arrest Milwaukee man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a police chase by Glendale officers on Wednesday morning, Nov. 22. 

Officials say around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers located a car that had been stolen out of Milwaukee on W. Silver Spring Drive just west of Green Bay Road. The driver refused to pull over and a short police chase was initiated. 

The driver jumped out of the stolen vehicle near 35th and Sheridan. After a short foot chase, officers took him into custody. 

The Milwaukee man is expected to face charges of fleeing an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and resisting an officer.