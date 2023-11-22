Glendale police chase stolen car, arrest Milwaukee man

article

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody following a police chase by Glendale officers on Wednesday morning, Nov. 22.

Officials say around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers located a car that had been stolen out of Milwaukee on W. Silver Spring Drive just west of Green Bay Road. The driver refused to pull over and a short police chase was initiated.

The driver jumped out of the stolen vehicle near 35th and Sheridan. After a short foot chase, officers took him into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Glendale police chase ends in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee man is expected to face charges of fleeing an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and resisting an officer.