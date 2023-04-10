Glendale police chase; fleeing driver hits another vehicle, police say

article

A driver was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise and leading Glendale police on a chase near Green Bay and Silver Spring on Sunday, April 9.

Police were initially dispatched to Pick 'n Save on Sunday for a possible robbery. Authorities located the vehicle driving southbound on Green Bay and followed. It was discovered that the reported robbery was actually a retail theft, and the pursuit was terminated due to the suspect's reckless driving, officials say.

Moments later, a news release says the thief's car crashed into another vehicle at Green Bay and Hampton. The two occupants of the struck vehicle refused medical treatment. The thief was evaluated for minor injuries and was taken to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

Charges of recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, fleeing/eluding an officer, and two counts of felony bail jumping have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for consideration.