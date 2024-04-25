article

A Glen Hills Middle School student came to the rescue on Wednesday night after his bus driver passed out behind the wheel.

In a statement to families, the Glendale-River Hills School District said the bus driver experienced a medical emergency and temporarily lost consciousness – causing the bus to begin to veer into oncoming traffic.

That's when Acie Holland, an eighth grader, sprung into action.

The school district said Holland rushed to get the bus driver's foot off the gas and applied the brakes, safely bringing the bus to a stop. He then called 911 and made sure the younger students were OK, telling them to contact their parents.

The driver regained consciousness and called Riteway dispatch, which sent a safety team and alternate bus driver to finish the route.

Glen Hills Middle School statement:

"The Glen Hills school community could not be any prouder of Acie. The compassion and leadership that we see him exhibit daily was taken to the next level on his bus ride home yesterday. We are grateful that all of our Glen Hills students are safe and are wishing their driver a healthy recovery."