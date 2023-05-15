Glendale, Fox Point ATMs damaged, 'burglar alarm'

ATMs in Glendale and Fox Point were targeted Sunday morning, May 14 when both banks were closed. Bank experts say this is part of an alarming global trend.

Glendale is out with an atm that was just hit we just had another called in for an atm as well."

"The manner in which it was opened with, they would have had to use a chain," said police.

Police said the ATM at Wisconsin Bank and Trust was damaged around 4:40 a.m.

Glendale, Fox Point ATMs damaged

"Banks are always prepared for this type of thing to occur," said Scott Birrenkott, Wisconsin Bankers Association.

Eleven minutes later and five miles away, an ATM was hit at BMO Harris Bank in Fox Point. When officers got there, they found a damaged machine. The door hatch was broken, but no money was missing.

"I think as they found – they’re all robust, and we can be confident in all of them," said Birrenkott.

Police said it's likely the two incidents are related.

Scott Birrenkott

Birrenkott said nationwide, they're seeing more incidents involving ATMs such as fraud and machine abuse.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It doesn’t necessarily surprise me that they would try again and think that there would be another ATM that was, perhaps, weaker, and maybe the first ATM they encountered was more robust," he said.

He said this is why you should always check your bank statements. If you're using an ATM, be aware of your surroundings, and check for card skimmers.

Glendale, Fox Point ATMs damaged

"That could be scratch marks or maybe tape or old blue that’s peeling off," said Birrenkott.

Glendale, Fox Point ATMs damaged

They didn't get away with any cash this time, but police hope to catch whoever tried to get into the ATM so your money stays safe.