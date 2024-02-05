Expand / Collapse search

Girl Scout Cookie Season ends April 3, offers 9 cookie varieties

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Food
It's Girl Scout Cookie Season! 

Cookie Captain Sarah Vanderkooy and her daughter Lauren join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the skills Girl Scouts learn during cookie season and what they're offering. 

Cookie Season Facts

Cookie season ends April 3, 2024. Girl Scout Cookies are $5/box. The gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies are $6/box.

There are nine cookie varieties this year:

  • Adventurefuls
  • Toast-Yay
  • Thin Mints
  • Caramel deLites
  • Peanut Butter Patties
  • Peanut Butter Sandwiches
  • Trefoils
  • Caramel Chocolate Chip
  • Lemonades

All Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stays in southeastern Wisconsin