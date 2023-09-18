Gilles Frozen Custard; one of Milwaukee's oldest fast food restaurants

Gilles Frozen Custard opened 85 years ago
It was back in 1938 that Gilles Frozen Custard opened and today stands as one of Milwaukee's oldest fast food restaurants serving frozen custard, hot sandwiches, fries and more. Brian Kramp is with the 3rd generation owner of the local favorite that’s celebrating their 85th anniversary this year.
One of the oldest fast food restaurants
Frozen custard at Gilles
Brian Kramp is learning what it takes to make custard at Gilles Frozen Custard.
Best tasting frozen custard flavors
Brian Kramp is with the 3rd generation owner who loves coming up with flavor creations that make Gilles Frozen Custard stand out.
Gilles Frozen Custard opened in 1938
Brian Kramp is celebrating their 85th anniversary with some of the specialties that make them so popular all year long.
Frozen custard cones, sundaes, malts
