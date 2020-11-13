Unique gift ideas for people who have everything

Have someone on your list who has it all? From unique to outrageous, they definitely don't have one of these.

Intellibed

Intellibed

Experience the bed of the future. The Intellibed is a scientifically designed mattress for maximum back support, spinal alignment and pressure point relief. The company’s scientifically-proven gel matrix design delivers a sleep surface both firm and soft at the same time, which is designed to treat sleep issues. The Genius Smart Base features a built in 6-speaker Bluetooth soundbar, vibrations, USB ports, a programmable remote and personalized configurations to put your body in the most comfortable sleeping positions.

Buy It: https://www.intellibed.com/our-mattress-collection/engineered-for-every-body/

Dune Jewelry

Dune Jewelry

Live for the moment, then take it with you. Dune Jewelry helps captures your experiences, favorite adventures and precious memories. It uses sand & natural elements from your favorite beach, trail, ballpark, mountaintop, or golf course and handcrafts them into pieces of jewelry. Choose from a bank of 4,000 elements, or send in your own.

Buy It: https://www.dunejewelry.com

Duxiana Jetson Chair

Duxiana Jetson Chair

The Jetson Chair reflects both the obsession with comfort and a classic Swedish modern design approach. It features a bowl-shaped seat, ergonomically designed high back with head pillow, and chrome swivel base. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of its original introduction, the Jetson Chair is now available in the United States.

Buy It: https://store.duxiana.com/jetson-chair-match/

Theo The Therapy Dog

Theo The Therapy Dog

With 2 and a half pounds of weight, this lovable and cuddly animal plush can provide a sense of security for therapy or play. Theo's soft, floppy body can lay across your lap or shoulders and even sit-up beside you. His body is just the right size for comfort with weighted paws to help you or a loved one cope with anxiety and stress.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/31f8mu0

Smartmi Fan

Smartmi Fan

Inspired by nature, the Smartmi Fan is engineered to mimic the feeling of a natural breeze anywhere. It’s designed algorithms ensure the fan frequency changes smoothly and quietly. Perfect for the porch, rooftop or balcony, its built-in lithium-ion battery provides up to 20 hours of cordless cooling on a single charge.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2T2rrLu

Kew Labs Invisible Charger

Kew Labs Invisible Charger

Kew Labs has redesigned how Qi wireless charging works with furniture with its invisible charger. It's the only under-table mounted charger designed to safely provide true fast-charging performance without the need to drill holes and damage tables. The charger is setup using just the screws or double-sided tape and can perform reliably through most surfaces and desks in the home, kitchen or workplace.

Buy It: https://kewlabstech.com/product/uts-1-wireless-charger/

Godinger Cigar Whiskey Glasses

Godinger Cigar Whiskey Glasses

This whiskey glass by Godinger has the perfect spot to comfortably hold your cigar while enjoying a well-deserved beverage. The unique design allows for the cigar to be placed and retrieved easily without exposing it to condensation.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3lTf7tp

Epic Everyday Backpacks

Epic Everyday Backpacks

Epic Everyday offers unique designs to celebrate and empower all children. The adorable line includes backpacks, lunch bags, fanny packs, towels, and bedding. Designed and created by women of color, this is a one-of-a-kind brand committed to empowering underrepresented children to love their skin color, embrace their hair, and own their unique style.

Buy It: https://shopepiceveryday.com

Intelino Smart Train

Intelino Smart Train

The classic model train is going high-tech. The Intelino Smart Train can read colors on its path which can change the train's speed and direction. There are 17 commands that work right out of the box. Plus, the Intelino Train is compatible with most other train sets.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SZe7r9

Convertible Suit Saver

Convertible Suit Saver

Simplify your luggage situation with the Convertible Suit Saver. It converts from a duffel bag to a hanging garment bag in seconds. It also features separate compartments for both clothes and shoes inside.

Buy It: https://themanregistry.com/gift/personalized-convertible-mens-hanging-garment-bag/

EnChroma Colorblind Glasses

EnChroma Colorblind Glasses

EnChroma glasses enable the colorblind to see colors clearly, vibrantly and distinctly so they can experience colorful art, nature, overcome everyday and educational challenges and better understand color. It is not only a game changer, but a life changer too.

Buy It: https://www.enchroma.com

