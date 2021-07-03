Giannis out for Game 6 against Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks' 2-time MVP, Giannis Antetokoumnpo, will sit out Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday following the hyperextension of his left knee in Game 4 on Tuesday, June 29.

The Milwaukee Bucks originally listed the power forward as "doubtful" Friday, but the injury report was updated early Saturday afternoon ahead of the game.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela.

Giannis sat Game 5 but was often seen standing on the sidelines cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks to a 123-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, July 1.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee's 123-112 victory Thursday night.

Atlanta's best player, point guard Trae Young, was still listed as questionable on the NBA's Saturday injury report and likely to be a game-time decision. He missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official's foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

The Bucks lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6. A win Saturday night would put them in the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

