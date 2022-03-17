Expand / Collapse search

Giannis Antetokounmpo tries Coors Light: 'Nasty'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Giannis Antetokounmpo
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - In Milwaukee, it's fair to assume that a cold beer at the end of a day's work is a welcome token. For Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, that wasn't quite the case.

Antetokounmpo posted a video to his Twitter page after scoring 36 points in the Bucks' win over the Sacramento Kings. Awaiting the two-time MVP was a can of Coors Light.

"I don't usually drink, but I'm gonna take a sip," Antetokoummpo said. After taking that sip, the 27-year-old continued: "Nasty."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It's not the first time Antetokounmpo has publicized his thoughts on food and drink. Last year, he described trying Oreo cookies and milk for the first time, which was a bigger hit.

"No freaking way…this is amazing," he said.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

NCAA Tournament: How to get to Fiserv Forum
article

NCAA Tournament: How to get to Fiserv Forum

Plan ahead: That's the message as we head into a busy weekend for Fiserv Forum.

NCAA Tournament: Badgers fans gear up for game day
article

NCAA Tournament: Badgers fans gear up for game day

Wisconsin Badgers fans got a close-up look at the team before the their NCAA Tournament game Friday at Fiserv Forum.

Bucks seek Deer District naming rights buyer

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to sell naming rights to the Deer District. No matter what it's called, fans said they'll still go there to party.