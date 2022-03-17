Giannis Antetokounmpo tries Coors Light: 'Nasty'

In Milwaukee, it's fair to assume that a cold beer at the end of a day's work is a welcome token. For Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, that wasn't quite the case.

Antetokounmpo posted a video to his Twitter page after scoring 36 points in the Bucks' win over the Sacramento Kings. Awaiting the two-time MVP was a can of Coors Light.

"I don't usually drink, but I'm gonna take a sip," Antetokoummpo said. After taking that sip, the 27-year-old continued: "Nasty."

It's not the first time Antetokounmpo has publicized his thoughts on food and drink. Last year, he described trying Oreo cookies and milk for the first time, which was a bigger hit.

"No freaking way…this is amazing," he said.

