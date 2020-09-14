Get registered to vote, help with your absentee ballot at a MPL branch

Voters seeking help ahead of the November election can find it at a Milwaukee Public Library branch.

At the 13 MPL locations, Milwaukee Election Commission staff will help voters register, apply for an absentee ballot, witness your signature on your absentee ballot and help you drop off your absentee ballot at a secure dropbox.

The assistance is available through Oct. 14, Tuesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the following MPL locations:

Atkinson Library, 1960 W Atkinson Avenue

Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Avenue

Capitol Library, 3969 N 74th Street

Center Street Library, 2727 W Fond du Lac Avenue

Central Library, 814 W Wisconsin Avenue

East Library, 2320 N Cramer Street

Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Road

Martin Luther King Library, 310 W Locust Street

Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell Street

Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Avenue

Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th Street

Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Boulevard

Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Avenue

CLICK HERE to learn more.