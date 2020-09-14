Get registered to vote, help with your absentee ballot at a MPL branch
MILWAUKEE - Voters seeking help ahead of the November election can find it at a Milwaukee Public Library branch.
At the 13 MPL locations, Milwaukee Election Commission staff will help voters register, apply for an absentee ballot, witness your signature on your absentee ballot and help you drop off your absentee ballot at a secure dropbox.
The assistance is available through Oct. 14, Tuesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the following MPL locations:
- Atkinson Library, 1960 W Atkinson Avenue
- Bay View Library, 2566 S Kinnickinnic Avenue
- Capitol Library, 3969 N 74th Street
- Center Street Library, 2727 W Fond du Lac Avenue
- Central Library, 814 W Wisconsin Avenue
- East Library, 2320 N Cramer Street
- Good Hope Library, 7715 W Good Hope Road
- Martin Luther King Library, 310 W Locust Street
- Mitchell Street Library, 906 W Historic Mitchell Street
- Tippecanoe Library, 3912 S Howell Avenue
- Villard Square Library, 5190 N 35th Street
- Washington Park Library, 2121 N Sherman Boulevard
- Zablocki Library, 3501 W Oklahoma Avenue
