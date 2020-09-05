Get a free Pete's Pop with a piece of artwork Saturday

Get those creative juices flowing! Pete's Pops is looking to decorate their shops with homemade art Saturday — with the help of local kids!

You will receive one free popsicle with a piece of artwork at either the Vliet Street or Bay View locations. The limit is one per child under the age of 12.

Creative suggestions: Paint rocks, draw your favorite superhero, finger paint something abstract — the possibilities are endless. Earn that tasty treat!

