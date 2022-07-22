Gessert’s Ice Cream in Elkhart Lake celebrates 100 years

Introducing Gessert's in Elkhart Lake
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - Hitting 100 years old is not easy, especially for a business, but Gessert’s Ice Cream and Confectionery is doing it with style – and ice cream. Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake with the owners of this local confectionary that’s meant so much to so many over the past century.
History/tour of the parlor
There’s nothing better on a hot summer day than a cold treat and Gessert’s is known for serving up everything from hand-dipped ice cream to homemade fudge. Brian Kramp is getting a tour of the parlor that’s been serving up masterpieces in Elkhart Lake for 100 years.
The museum room/more history at Gessert's
Imagine walking into an ice cream parlor in the 1920’s and grabbing an ice cream soda to cool down during a hot summer day. That nostalgia is what you’ll feel when you walk into Gessert’s Ice Cream & Confectionery in Elkhart Lake. Brian Kramp is celebrating their 100 anniversary this week by remembering the past and enjoying some of their tasty treats.
Gessert's products, menu descriptions
Gessert’s Ice Cream and Confectionery has been open since 1922 and continues to attract people from all over the country for their special ice cream treats. Brian Kramp is checking out some of their classics that are served daily in Elkhart Lake.
Fudge making at Gessert's
Malts, shakes, ice cream sundaes and sodas are just part of what makes Geseert’s Ice Cream & Confectionary so memorable, but there’s much more to the menu. Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake with the owners who’ve kept this 100 year old tradition alive with rich and creamy fudge.
