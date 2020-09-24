Germantown police seek missing 14-year-old girl

article

Germantown police on Thursday, Sept. 24 asked for help locating a missing teenager who ran away from home.

Police said 14-year-old Callalia Bossi was last seen at her home in Germantown on Monday, Sept. 21 around 2 p.m.

It's believed she left willingly, however, police said she has a health condition that requires daily medication.

She might be in the Milwaukee area.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Germantown police.