Germantown police chase, woman arrested suspected of OWI

The Germantown Police Department arrested a woman on suspicion of OWI after chase Wednesday morning, Oct. 5.

Police said multiple people reported the woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving around parked buses at Life Church around 7:30 a.m. At some point, she hit an occupied car and drove off.

Officers tried to stop the car, but the woman did not pull over, and a PIT maneuver was attempted on Pilgrim Road. The woman's car wound up southbound in the northbound lanes and continued driving before a second PIT maneuver stopped her on Mequon Road just west of Pilgrim.

The woman was taken to the Washington County Jail. Several criminal charges – including fleeing/eluding police, OWI and hit-and-run – are being referred to the district attorney's office.

The parked buses at the church did not have any children on them at the time, and no one was hurt.